Results of police speed trap ‘marathon’ Dog spares motorist in Bonn a speeding ticket
Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Kreis · The police in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis are making an assessment of their latest speed trap ‘marathon’ as they call it. Once again, hundreds of speeders were caught. A traffic offender in Bonn was saved from a fine by a dog.
As part of a so-called speed trap ‘marathon’, police in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district monitored the speeds of motorists last week. During the speed checks in Bonn, 1,453 traffic offenders were caught from April 17 to April 23. 258 of the speeders were stopped and pulled over, said the Bonn police in response to a GA inquiry. In 333 cases, a traffic violation carrying a fine was issued, the remaining drivers got a warning verbally or in writing.
According to police spokesman Simon Rott, one of the "negative highlights of the week" was a driver who was traveling on Remagener Strasse in the direction of Remagen at a speed of 143 kilometers per hour in a 70 speed limit zone. The traffic violator was stopped by police. Traveling in the direction towards Bonn, a driver was caught speeding at 123 kilometers per hour where the speed limit was also 70, en route to the village square in Mehlem. A motorist was caught speeding on Adenauerallee near the Beethoven School, going 79 kilometers per hour in a 30 zone.
Speed trap ‘marathon’ in Bonn: Dog caught on radar camera
The "snapshot of the week", according to Rott, was a radar camera photo in which no human is visible. A man or woman from Bonn was spared a fine by his or her own dog: at the moment the car was zapped, the dog was sitting on the passenger seat, obscuring the face of the traffic offender. "In this case, the driver was lucky and cannot be identified," says Rott.
Many speeders caught in the Rhine-Sieg District
Between April 17 and 21, the police also carried out speed controls in the Rhein-Sieg district. According to police spokesman Stefan Birk, a total of 575 traffic violations were issued, of which 105 were an administrative offense, including some driving bans. One of the traffic offenders, who will probably have to hand in his driver's license according to the spokesman, was caught in Eitorf driving 111 kilometers per hour in a 50 kph zone.
(Orig. text: Sarah Remsky / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)