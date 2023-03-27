To the North Eifel at Easter This is where the wild daffodils will soon be in bloom

In and around Monschau, visitors who are not familiar with the area are sometimes told that the bulbs in the Eifel have to be put in the ground with a drill or a power tool as the ground on the heights in autumn and spring is so wintry. But nature obviously has other methods in store. Year after year, as if by magic, parts of the northern Eifel turn into a sea of yellow, as if they had cheekily put on a colourful sweater. It's the time of year when daffodils bloom along the stream valleys around Monschau. These yellow flowers set their internal clock according to the early spring weather. So far this year, they are at most only tentatively budding. Experts estimate that it will take at least a few more days - perhaps even a week or two - for the yellow sea of blossoms to appear.