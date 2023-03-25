Wine festivals, tastings and markets These wine events will take place in the Ahr Valley in 2023
Ahrtal · At the end of March, the first wine events of the season will again take place in the Ahr Valley. From now until October, there will be markets, wine tastings and festivals featuring specialties from the region every month. We provide an overview of the various events.
From March through October, the Ahr Valley offers a number of special events for wine lovers. Starting with the Open Wine Cellar Day, where winegrowers and winegrowers' cooperatives offer a look behind the scenes of wine production, to the traditional wine festivals in the villages along the Ahr. Here are the 2023 events at a glance.
March: Open Wine Cellar Day and Ahr Wine-Tasting
The wine season in the Ahr Valley kicks off with the Open Wine Cellar Day on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Various wineries and winegrowers' cooperatives will open their doors on this day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and give visitors an insight into wine production. The following wineries are participating: Sonnenberg Winery Bad Neuenahr, Peter Lingen Winery Bad Neuenahr, Kurth Winery Bad Neuenahr, the Coels, Kriechel and Jungwinzer Next Generation wineries in Ahrweiler, the Ahrweiler Winegrowers' Association, Dagernova Wine Manufactory, Erwin Riske Winery in Dernau, Max Schell Winery from Rech and the Mayschoß-Altenahr Winegrowers' Cooperative in Mayschoß. Visitors can decide for themselves at which winery they start. At the starting point, there is a pass which enables one to receive a 3-tasting at each of the participating wineries. Shuttle buses connect the individual stations with each other. Tickets cost 42 euros and are already available in advance via the website of Ahrtal Tourism.
Where: Various wineries in the Ahr region.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: 42 euros
April/May: Wine Spring Mittelahr
What was initially intended as a temporary solution after the flood has now established itself as a new event - "Walking for Reconstruction". With the theme „Weinfrühling Mittelahr” (“Wine Spring Mittelahr”), vintners and restaurateurs will once again set up their stands along the Red Wine Trail on the last weekend in April and on the weekends and holidays in May. On the 15-kilometer stretch between Marienthal and Altenahr, hikers can sample wine and specialties from the region at the various stands.
Where: Red Wine Trail between Marienthal and Altenahr
When: April 29 to May 29, 2023 (weekends and public holidays)
May: Frühburgunder (Pinot Noir Précoce) Forum, AhrWeinWalk and Wine Market
Several events are scheduled for May. After a four-year break, the Frühburgunder (called Pinot Noir Précoce in English ) Forum will be held again for the first time on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Marienthal Monastery. From noon to 5 p.m., guests can sample Pinot Noir Précoce wines from 15 wineries and winegrowers' cooperatives in the Ahr Valley as well as from other wine regions in Germany. There will also be various lectures and the opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the monastery's wine cellar. Tickets can be ordered online.
Where: Marienthal Monastery, Klosterstrasse 3-5, 53507 Dernau, Germany.
When: Saturday, May 6, 2023, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: 35 euros (including tasting of 40 Pinot Noir Précoce wines, mineral water and bread).
Wine lovers and hiking enthusiasts get their money's worth at the AhrWeinWalk. On the weekend around Ascension Day (May 18), visitors can sample various regional wines along the Ahrweiler trails. The starting point of the circular route is the Ahrweiler Markt train station. The wine stands will be set up below the Winzerkapelle (Wine chapel) Sankt Urban and open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Ahrweiler trails, starting point from Ahrweiler Markt train station.
When: May 18 to 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
On the Whitsun (May 28) weekend, sparkling wines, wines and brandies from wineries and winegrowers' cooperatives on the Ahr River will be served at the Ahrweiler Wine Market on the market square in Ahrweiler. On Friday evening, the Ahr Wine Queen will be crowned.
Where: Ahrweiler Marktplatz, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
When: May 26 - 29
July: Burgundy Festival in Bad Neuenahr, Wine Summer in Altenahr and Sinzig.
At the Altenahr Wine Summer on the first weekend in July, local vintners offer their sparkling wines and wines at the festival square in Altenahr.
Where: At the church square, Pützgasse 2, 53505 Altenahr
When: July 1/2
Sinzig is also hosting the Wine Summer again this year - from July 21 to 23.
At the Burgundy Festival in Bad Neuenahr, visitors can dance in the vineyards at night on Saturday, July 29. During the day, visitors hike along the Red Wine Trail through the vineyards to the festival meadow in Bad Neuenahr and sample various Burgundies along the way. The starting point of the hike is the Winzerkapelle (Wine chapel) Ahrweiler. At 5 p.m., the dance event begins on a dance floor built into the hillside. A big band will play.
Where: Winzerkapelle Ahrweiler/festival meadow in Bad Neuenahr.
When: Saturday, July 29, from 12 p.m.
August: Wine festivals in Heimersheim and Walporzheim
Heimersheim welcomes visitors to a medieval wine festival in August. A toll is charged at the entrance to the wine village.
Where: 53474 Heimersheim
When: August 18 to 20
Walporzheim also hosts a traditional four-day wine festival at the village square in August.
Where: 53474 Walporzheim
When: August 25 - 27
September: Ahrweiler Wine Weeks, Festivals in Bachem, Rech and Dernau
On the first two weekends in September, the Ahrweiler Wine Weeks take place on the market square in Ahrweiler. The local winegrowers and wineries offer their wines for tasting there. There will also be live music.
Where: Ahrweiler Marktplatz, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
When: September 1 -3 and September 8 - 10
Ahr wines, live music and a procession of lights await visitors at the "FestiWein" in Bachem in mid-September.
Where: Bachem town center
When: September 15 to 19
For mid-September, the wine village of Rech also welcomes visitors to a traditional wine festival. On that Sunday, a colorful parade also takes place.
Where: 53506 Rech
When: September 15 to 17
One week later, Dernau hosts its wine festival with the theme “Wein.Berg.Fest". (“Wine. Mountain. Fest.”) The festival site is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: elementary school grounds, Römerstrasse 22, 53507 Dernau
When: September 22 to 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day
September/October: Mayschoß Wine Festival and Sinziger Weinherbst (Wine Autumn)
From September 30, the village of Mayschoß is transformed into a wine festival mile on Saturdays and Sundays. The traditional wine festival ends on October 22.
Where: 53508 Mayschoß
When: September 30 to October 22, on Saturdays and Sundays.
On the first weekend in October, visitors to the Sinziger Weinherbst (Wine autumn) can sample a variety of red and white wines from the region in Sinzig town center. There will also be live music and regional food.
Where: Sinzig city center, 53489 Sinzig
When: October 6 to 8
Summer: Wine lounge in the spa gardens
In summer, the banks of the Ahr River in the spa gardens of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler will once again be transformed into a wine lounge. Sun loungers, parasols and small tables will be set up at the river bank. Wines and small dishes will be offered. The opening date is still to be announced.
This is a listing of wine events in the Ahr Valley, which does not claim to be comprehensive or follow objective criteria. Should an event be added to the listing? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: Sabrina Bauer / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)