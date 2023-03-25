Wine festivals, tastings and markets These wine events will take place in the Ahr Valley in 2023

The wine season in the Ahr Valley kicks off with the Open Wine Cellar Day on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Various wineries and winegrowers' cooperatives will open their doors on this day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and give visitors an insight into wine production. The following wineries are participating: Sonnenberg Winery Bad Neuenahr, Peter Lingen Winery Bad Neuenahr, Kurth Winery Bad Neuenahr, the Coels, Kriechel and Jungwinzer Next Generation wineries in Ahrweiler, the Ahrweiler Winegrowers' Association, Dagernova Wine Manufactory, Erwin Riske Winery in Dernau, Max Schell Winery from Rech and the Mayschoß-Altenahr Winegrowers' Cooperative in Mayschoß. Visitors can decide for themselves at which winery they start. At the starting point, there is a pass which enables one to receive a 3-tasting at each of the participating wineries. Shuttle buses connect the individual stations with each other. Tickets cost 42 euros and are already available in advance via the website of Ahrtal Tourism.