Everything you need to know about the 2023 season High point of Bonn's cherry blossom season is just around the corner

The trees have a lifespan of about 30 years, which many of them have long since reached. There are a total of 300 cherry trees in Bonn's old town. The city therefore began in 2014 to successively cut down and replace the trees. At the end of January 2023, extensive tree maintenance work began in the Altstadt, whereby the crowns of the flowering cherries were pruned back. The pruning is intended to ensure that larger vehicles, especially fire brigade and refuse collection vehicles, can once again pass through the streets without problems. According to the municipality, it is also possible that two to three ornamental cherries will have to be felled due to their poor condition. "These trees have a lifespan of around 35 years. The first ornamental cherries were planted in Heerstrasse in 1986," Denkel reports. If felling is necessary, the city says replacement trees will be planted as early as this autumn.