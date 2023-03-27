Nationwide warning strike Shared mobility services in Bonn offer alternatives to buses and trains

The provider Grüne Flotte has also noticed an increase in the number of people accessing the service: " There are already signs that there are more bookings than usual. However, it is not possible to say for sure whether this is related to the strike, as customers do not have to give a reason when booking," said a service employee. So if you want to book a car on Monday, you have to be quick. This is complicated by the fact that you can only see how many cars are actually available if you have an account with Grüne Flotte. If you look at the page without being logged in, you will see that all ten cars are available.