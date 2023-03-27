Nationwide warning strike Shared mobility services in Bonn offer alternatives to buses and trains
Bonn · Little is moving in Germany on Monday: due to a nationwide strike, buses, trains, planes and ships are at a standstill. But various car-sharing services will make sure that people in Bonn can still reach their destinations.
Even if no trains and only a few buses are moving on Monday due to the previously announced strike, people in Bonn still have ways to get to their destinations: For example, there are various car-sharing services. The providers available in Bonn are already experiencing higher demand than usual.
The providers Cambio, Grüne Flotte, Scouter and Stattauto provide a total of 71 vehicles. These fall under station-based car sharing. This means that the user can pick up their vehicle at a specific location and must then park it again at the pick-up location. Thus, other customers will find the car at a designated parking place.
On the other hand, there is so-called free-floating car sharing. Here, the vehicles are scattered throughout the city and parked among private cars. So users can find a free vehicle in the immediate vicinity and do not have to drive it back to a particular place of departure.
One of these is the provider Miles. The company has noticed increased usage on strike days in the past. "That's why we are assuming a significantly higher demand on Monday as well," says spokesperson Nora Goette. "With Miles, there is currently only a restricted type of advance reservation." That is one difference between station-based and free-floating car sharing, she said. "It's possible to book a daily packages from one day to 30 days. So you could already book a three-day package. Alternatively, you could spontaneously access a carsharing vehicle on Monday." Goette recommends starting the daily rental as early as Sunday evening, "that way you're sure to have a vehicle the next morning."
The provider Grüne Flotte has also noticed an increase in the number of people accessing the service: " There are already signs that there are more bookings than usual. However, it is not possible to say for sure whether this is related to the strike, as customers do not have to give a reason when booking," said a service employee. So if you want to book a car on Monday, you have to be quick. This is complicated by the fact that you can only see how many cars are actually available if you have an account with Grüne Flotte. If you look at the page without being logged in, you will see that all ten cars are available.
The concept of goFlux is not car sharing, but car pooling. For example, anyone who drives to work in Bonn from Cologne every day can enter this in the carpooling app. Other commuters who have the same or a similar route can then ask if the driver will give them a lift. "During the past local transport strikes, we had the most hits on our app," says goFlux spokesperson Lisa Schultheis. "There are already 25 carpools booked for Monday. But we expect that number to rise to 100 more." Alternatively, Bonn residents can still make use of 17 e-bikes, twelve e-scooters from Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) and numerous e-scooters from various providers. They can all be rented via smartphone after installing the respective apps.