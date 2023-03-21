Burning coach in Bonn Autobahn bridge requires extensive renovation after fire on A565

The coach was towed away at around 7.50 on Saturday. That morning, employees of the civil engineering office of the city of Bonn, the Autobahn GmbH and a structural engineer examined the bridge on Endenicher Allee. "Due to the heat during the fire and the extinguishing water, spalling and cavities occurred in places in the rear end area on the right-hand side of the bridge abutment," explained the Autobahn GmbH spokesperson. Abutments support the end of a bridge superstructure. The damage to the concrete is between two and ten centimetres deep, the spokesperson explained. "To ensure road safety, all damaged areas were tapped and loose concrete removed," she said. She added that the precautionary closures had been lifted on Saturday, with only the hard shoulder still closed off with beacons, which did not impede traffic.