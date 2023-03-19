Strikes on Monday and Tuesday Only very limited public transport in and around Bonn

The Cologne transport company KVB already announced on Wednesday that no light rail vehicles and KVB buses will run in Cologne from 3 a.m. on Monday, 20 March, until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 March. This will also affect tram lines 16 and 18, which are operated jointly by KVB and Bonn company SWB. SWB also expects that there will be considerable restrictions in bus and train services on Monday (from the start of service at 3 a.m.) and Tuesday. Buses operated by subcontractors are expected to run on both days. SWB has already published special timetables for this on its website. In addition, the service points at the Central Bus Station (ZOB) and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn city centre as well as the service centre in Bad Godesberg are expected to remain closed on the two strike days.