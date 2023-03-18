Deutsche Welle in Bonn and Berlin 200 jobs to be cut at German international broadcaster

In the announcement, Director General Peter Limbourg told DW's Broadcasting Council that only about 250,000 people worldwide regularly watch the German-language TV channel. "This means that usage is out of all proportion to the considerable effort we have to put into the channel." He added that the potential for the linear TV offering in German is very low anyway, regardless of the financial resources. However, the linear TV offering in German should be retained as a multimedia digital offering, he said. DW would also strengthen its digital language learning offering.