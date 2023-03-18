Deutsche Welle in Bonn and Berlin 200 jobs to be cut at German international broadcaster
Bonn · Deutsche Welle has announced cost-cutting measures and job cuts in Bonn and Berlin. A total of around 200 employees will be affected, the German public, state-owned international broadcaster announced on Friday.
International broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) plans to cut costs and eliminate jobs as part of its digital transformation. A package of steps to be taken includes cost savings and budget shifts from linear to digital offerings and to regional languages, the broadcaster announced in Bonn on Friday evening. Around 100 full-time positions are to be eliminated at DW by the end of the year, primarily in Berlin and Bonn. A total of 200 employees will be affected, said a spokesperson for the broadcaster when asked.
"Although the federal budget for 2024 has not yet been decided, DW must take preventive steps," a press release said. According to the statement, the new direction includes Deutsche Welle gradually reducing linearly broadcast programming. At the same time, available funds are to be redirected to digital offerings in regional languages.
In the announcement, Director General Peter Limbourg told DW's Broadcasting Council that only about 250,000 people worldwide regularly watch the German-language TV channel. "This means that usage is out of all proportion to the considerable effort we have to put into the channel." He added that the potential for the linear TV offering in German is very low anyway, regardless of the financial resources. However, the linear TV offering in German should be retained as a multimedia digital offering, he said. DW would also strengthen its digital language learning offering.
Deutsche Welle: Cutting costs in all departments
Limbourg stressed that DW would make savings not only in programming, but also in all other areas of the company. For example, investments in technology would also be cut back and broadcasting costs reduced. The Broadcasting Council reiterated that reductions in personnel would have to be implemented in a socially responsible manner.
Deutsche Welle, which is financed by taxpayers' money - not a public broadcasting fee - has so far been an international broadcaster offering coverage for TV, radio and online. It currently broadcasts in 32 languages. As an institution under public law, the broadcaster is subject to legal supervision by the German government, but is journalistically independent. In 2022, DW received a total of more than 400 million euros.
Competing with many other international broadcasters and offerings, Deutsch Welle is tasked with ensuring Germany's media presence around the world and promoting understanding of Germany.
Orig. text: dpa
Translation: ck