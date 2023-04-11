Not used since 2020 Demolition of dilapidated gymnasium costs city of Bonn 660,000 Euro

According to the city, the remaining buildings of the grammar school have been secured. The area to be secured has been demarcated with construction fences. In this way, the city has ensured that classes can continue at the school. Following the demolition, construction work will begin on the modernisation and expansion of the ground floor wing of the Nicolaus-Cusanus-Gymnasium, which is necessary due to the changeover from G8 to G9. The press office did not answer a question from the GA about when there will be a replacement for the gymnasium and whether the extension of the school will be delayed and made more expensive as a result.