Yummy treats on the banks of the Rhine : Street food festival takes place at Whitsun weekend in Beuel

A street food festival is taking place again this week in Beuel. On the Whitsun weekend from Saturday, 27 May, to Monday, 29 May, there will be numerous food trucks with a wide variety of dishes on the banks of the Rhine. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be open from 12 noon until 10 pm, and on Whit Monday, visitors can drop by between 12 noon and 8 pm.