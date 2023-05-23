Yummy treats on the banks of the Rhine Street food festival takes place at Whitsun weekend in Beuel
Beuel · A street food festival will take place in Beuel on the Whitsun weekend. For three days, visitors can try their way through various food trucks.
A street food festival is taking place again this week in Beuel. On the Whitsun weekend from Saturday, 27 May, to Monday, 29 May, there will be numerous food trucks with a wide variety of dishes on the banks of the Rhine. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be open from 12 noon until 10 pm, and on Whit Monday, visitors can drop by between 12 noon and 8 pm.
Admission will be 3.50 Euro, the organisers announce on their website. People with a severely disabled pass and children under twelve can visit the festival free of charge. Dogs are also allowed, provided they are kept on a leash.
Street Food Festival in Beuel: Food from all over the world
As for the food, visitors can enjoy dishes from all over the world. The organisers have announced more than 20 vendors for the three-day Street Food Festival in Beuel.
Original text: Tamara Wegbahn
Translation: Mareike Graepel