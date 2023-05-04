Ga listed Tips for a stroll through Bonn's Südstadt
Bonn · Historic buildings, interesting places to eat and drink and a very special flair - that's what makes Bonn's Südstadt so special. We give tips for a visit to the trendy district.
The Südstadt district of Bonn is a popular neighbourhood with well-preserved buildings from the Wilhelminian period. Many stately houses from the 19th century still look the same as they did then.
These days, the district is also characterised by eateries and student bars. The mixture of lively promenades, avenues and green squares radiates a very special charm. With our tips, you can see the most beautiful spots of this trendy district.
1. Get a caffeine kick at the "Black Coffee Pharmacy"
The "Black Coffee Pharmacy" puts a hip and trendy spin on coffee culture. So if you're looking to indulge yourself in high-quality coffee, you've come to the right place. The place is located directly on the busy Bonner Talweg. There are a few seats in front of the door or you can watch the hustle and bustle on the street from inside. In addition to coffee, there are snacks, sandwiches and a small breakfast menu. The café is flanked by a variety of small shops that invite you to browse, as well as stores for your daily needs. This makes it the perfect starting point for a full day in Bonn's Südstadt.
Address: Bonner Talweg 46b, 53113 Bonn
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2. Bread from "Max Kugel"
The next stop is right next door. Their slogan: "There's only bread here" says it all. You won't find any pastries or rolls at this bakery. Since 2017, proprietor Max Kugel has been baking bread according to a very special philosophy: the baker uses only untreated raw materials as ingredients, which provide for giving the ingredients time. In addition, his bread creations are often influenced by his travels. Just like at Ikea, the products here have names. The people of Bonn seem to like this. Particularly at the weekend, the queue can sometimes wind around the next street corner. And nothing is more fun than a stroll through Südstadt with a piece of fresh, crunchy bread in your backpack - it tastes so good, you don't even need toppings.
Address: Bonner Talweg 34, 53113 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Further information is available on Max Kugel's homepage.
3. Useful, unusual and colourful things at "Papier und Buch"
Just around the corner, you’ll find what looks like a newspaper kiosk, but on closer inspection it turns out to be a concept store for stationery and gift articles. In addition to a wide range of magazines, you will find high-quality things made of paper, decoration and tableware - browsing pleasure guaranteed.
Address: Bonner Talweg 46, 53113 Bonn
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. For more information, visit the "Papier und Buch" homepage.
4. Cool off with ice cream at "La Sorbetteria
Our stroll through Südstadt continues in the direction of Weberstraße. At this ice cream parlour, love for detail is combined with family tradition. The great-grandfather of owner Tatiana Brustolon was already making people happy with ice cream in the city of Vicenza in north-eastern Italy. The restaurant also offers a small breakfast menu as well as waffles and crêpes. Here, too, you can take in the surroundings and admire the charm of the Südstadt in a quiet atmosphere. You can also get vegan and gluten-free ice cream as well as wafers.
Address: Weberstraße 91, 53113 Bonn
Opening hours: Closed on Mondays, otherwise every day until 7 p.m., subject to change as it depends on the season.
Further information is available on the homepage of "La Sorbettiera".
5. Poppelsdorfer Schloss and Poppelsdorfer Allee
The large pastel yellow building is a popular photo motif and oozes stately charm. A reminder of bygone eras, Poppelsdorf Palace is the successor building to a Gothic moated castle that was destroyed in the war in 1583. From 1715 to 1740, the palace was planned and rebuilt. It was the so-called pleasure palace of the archbishops and electors of Cologne. Today it houses natural science collections of the University of Bonn, the Gustav Steinmann Institute and the Institute for Molecular Physiology and Developmental Biology. The forecourt invites you to linger romantically (and to lick ice cream).
Address: Meckenheimer Allee 171, 53115 Bonn
The building can only be explored from the outside.
6. Coffee and cake with a view of the Botanical Garden
The "Nees" is located directly in front of the Botanical Garden. It is part of the Fassbender chain, which is known for its traditional confectionery. The restaurant is part of the remise of the Poppelsdorf Palace. The south terrace with a view of the Botanical Garden is particularly popular in summer. In addition to confectionery, savoury dishes from the restaurant menu are also served here.
Address: Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53115 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday and public holidays: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Further information is available on the "Nees" homepage.
7. Plant diversity in the Botanical Garden
Especially at peak flowering time and when the weather is fine, this is a veritable play of colours! If you are interested in plants, you can learn more about their history and origin or you can simply enjoy the lush greenery. Everything here revolves around the guiding principle: "Collect - understand - experience - preserve plant diversity!" The greenhouses are also exciting, providing a green oasis and a glimpse into another world at any time of year, for example with tropical plants or perennials that feel most at home in desert soil.
Address: Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53115 Bonn
Opening hours: In summer daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in winter Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The greenhouses are open from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. each day). Admission is free on all days. Further information is available on the Botanic Gardens' homepage.
8. Poppelsdorfer Allee promenade
Poppelsdorfer Allee connects the Poppelsdorf Palace and the Bonn Court Garden / Old Customs with the present-day university building in the city centre. The path is exactly one kilometre long and is perfect for reflecting your Südstadt experiences. In the 18th century, the route was laid out as a promenade for the court and the citizens of Bonn; at that time, there was no public transport route here. The avenue of horse chestnuts was once considered exotic. Even today, the now traffic-calmed avenue still characterises the cityscape.
9. Spring is cherry blossom time
Be sure to check out this alternative to the popular Altstadtmeile if you want to admire the spring blossoms. There are also cherry blossom displays in the southern part of the city. In addition, many festivals and events take place during the cherry blossom season. The best place to find information about these is on Facebook, where many establishments share special promotions.
