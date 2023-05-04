Ga listed Tips for a stroll through Bonn's Südstadt

The next stop is right next door. Their slogan: "There's only bread here" says it all. You won't find any pastries or rolls at this bakery. Since 2017, proprietor Max Kugel has been baking bread according to a very special philosophy: the baker uses only untreated raw materials as ingredients, which provide for giving the ingredients time. In addition, his bread creations are often influenced by his travels. Just like at Ikea, the products here have names. The people of Bonn seem to like this. Particularly at the weekend, the queue can sometimes wind around the next street corner. And nothing is more fun than a stroll through Südstadt with a piece of fresh, crunchy bread in your backpack - it tastes so good, you don't even need toppings.