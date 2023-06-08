Commitment to a good cause Bonn Integration Award for Serge Mpouma and Malika Imzouaren

Mpouma came to Bonn from Cameroon more than 50 years ago. "He is committed to a good coexistence in Geislar and has been shaping community and club life in the entire town for many years," says the jury's statement. He has been chairman of the Geislar citizens' association for 14 years, in which he has been active for more than 30 years and has initiated many social and community projects and events for all age groups.