Possible gang leader arrested Internet fraud: police search properties in Bonn, Alfter and Swisttal
Bonn/Alfter/Swisttal · Police searched eight properties in Bonn and the region on Tuesday morning, which are said to be connected to organised internet fraud. A 20-year-old was arrested as a possible leader of the gang.
On Tuesday morning, the Bonn Criminal Investigation Department searched eight residential properties that are allegedly connected to organised internet fraud. According to the police, six of them were in Bonn and one each in Alfter-Oedekoven and Swisttal-Buschhoven.
According to the police, several gang members had set up digital cards on mobile phones by means of spied-out bank data in order to make cashless purchases or cash withdrawals at ATMs.
A 20-year-old man, who according to the police is the main perpetrator and gang leader, was temporarily arrested during the search and is now in custody.
The police seized several mobile phones as evidence as well as a four-digit amount of cash. Investigations against the perpetrators are ongoing.
Translation: Mareike Graepel