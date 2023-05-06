Bonn international These places with British flair can be found in Bonn and the region
Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Kreis · Bonn’s twinning with Oxford has existed for more than 75 years and numerous pubs are an integral part of Bonn's cityscape. We show you places in the region that have some British flair.
The upcoming coronation of Charles III has some of you longing for Great Britain? There are many places around Bonn that evoke the British attitude to life. Whether it's a cool cider with fish and chips in one of the numerous pubs, a traditional tea time or Shakespeare's plays in a new guise: Bonn and the region are hiding more British charm than meets the eye at first glance.
The British telephone box
The classic red telephone booth is a reminder of Bonn's twinning with Oxford. Telephoning is no longer possible in the cell, but used books adorn the rows of shelves inside. The open bookcase regularly includes English-language books.
- Address: Adenauerallee 7, 53111 Bonn, Germany.
The Little Britain Inn Hotel
A "Full English" breakfast, scones and tea in the afternoon, BBC in the evening: "The Little Britain Inn Hotel" offers exactly what the name promises. In Vettelschoss-Kalenborn, guests of the hotel find themselves in a British world. Artist AndyMo created eight detailed theme rooms. In addition to the florally designed "British Room" and "Scottish Room," visitors can spend the night alongside Harry Potter, Queen Elizabeth, Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie, among others. The decor around the hotel also harbors British flair: the Tesla charging station is guarded by a statue of a British policeman, a member of the Queen's Guard keeps visitors company over afternoon tea in the Secret Garden, and visitors can marvel at the heroes and legends of British history on a graffiti wall.
- Address: 12 + 14 Bahnhofstrasse, 53560 Vettelschloss, Germany.
- Website: thelittlebritaininn.com
The British Shop
On two floors, The British Shop in Meckenheim offers typical British fashion, food and home accessories. Royal merchandise and doormats with motifs printed on them, such as Buckingham Palace, can also be purchased. At the beginning of 2022, the English Shop in Bonn city center had to close.
- Address: Auf dem Steinbüchel 6, 53340 Meckenheim, Germany.
- Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Website: www.the-british-shop.de
Cosy Corner 1717
The Child family runs the "Cosy Corner 1717" café in the old town of Königswinter. Built in 1717, the building once housed an inn and a post office. Today, it features British and German daily specials and an international breakfast menu. Various Scotch whiskies, organic coffee and special teas are also on the menu. Owner Tony B. Child says he is a descendant of the Highland Scottish clan "Campbell of Argyll," an influential Scottish clan.
- Address: Hauptstrasse 380, 53639 Königswinter, Germany.
- Opening hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holidays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Website: cosycorner1717.de
Pubs
Pub culture is strong in Great Britain. In Bonn and the surrounding region, one can also find numerous places to drink ale, watch English football and enjoy live music. Most pubs in Germany are Irish-style pubs. But connoisseurs don't have to look far for Scotch whisky varieties either - pubs like "Flynn's Inn" offer numerous brands.
Besides the classic fish and chips, whiskies and draft beers, British football and sports culture also comes alive in the region's pubs. Many broadcast English Football League and British Rugby League matches. Classic pub games such as darts are also available in many pubs.
Bonn Rugby UC and Rugby Club Bonn-Rhein-Sieg
The popular British team sport rugby is also played with pleasure in Bonn: At the Bonn Rugby Union Club, children and young people train for international championships and receive rugby visitors from all over the world - including England, of course. The players of the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg Rugby Club also compete regularly. The men's team currently plays in the 2nd Bundesliga.
- Website: www.rugby-bonn.de and www.rcbrs.de
Bonn University Shakespeare Company
Since its founding in 1992 by the English Department of Bonn University, the Bonn University Shakespeare Company (BUSC for short) has performed and given modern interpretations of numerous plays by William Shakespeare and his contemporaries. The next production will deal with John Webster's tragedy "The Duchess of Malfi". Anyone interested in theater can email BUSC or come to the monthly regulars' table.
- Website: busc.com
The English Sneak Preview
Not always British, but guaranteed English-language: Every Monday, visitors to the Woki cinema can be pleasantly surprised by a film in the English Sneak Preview. This year's screenings included "The Whale," "Cocaine Bear" and "What's Love got to do with it.”
- Address: Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn, Germany.
- Times: Monday, 8:30 p.m.
- Website: www.woki.de
Transmissions from the Royal Ballet
The Royal Ballet is one of the finest ballet companies in the world. Based at the Royal Opera House in London, the company was awarded the Royal Charter in 1956 and is regarded as Britain's flagship ballet company. Visitors to the Sternlichtspiele on Bonn’s Marktplatz regularly enjoy British performances. On May 28, "Sleeping Beauty" will be broadcast live from the Royal Ballet at 3 p.m. In December, Bonners were able to admire the live performance of The Nutcracker.
- Address: Markt 8, 53111 Bonn
- Website: www.cinestar.de/kino-bonn-sternlichtspiele
The Bonn Players
The non-profit organization "The Bonn Players" has been based in Bonn for more than 40 years and produces plays by English, Irish, Scottish, American and Australian authors. In May, the group will bring Agatha Christie's "The Hollow" to the Brotfabrik stage. And for young people ages eight to 18, they can get creative in the Youth Theatre Group.
- Address: Deutschherrenstrasse 94, 53177 Bonn, Germany.
- Website: www.bonnplayers.de
German-British Society
In 2009, the German-British Society was re-established. Since then it has been open to the public, and includes regular lectures, conferences and concerts. The lectures thematically deal with politics, literature, culture and history of the British Isles. The next event, the Coronation Concert of the English Singers, an English-speaking choral group in Bonn, will feature works by George Frideric Handel, Charles Villiers Stanford, Henry Purcell and other renowned composers on May 7 and 18.
- Website: www.debrige.de/netzwerk/bonn/
