Bonn international These places with British flair can be found in Bonn and the region

A "Full English" breakfast, scones and tea in the afternoon, BBC in the evening: "The Little Britain Inn Hotel" offers exactly what the name promises. In Vettelschoss-Kalenborn, guests of the hotel find themselves in a British world. Artist AndyMo created eight detailed theme rooms. In addition to the florally designed "British Room" and "Scottish Room," visitors can spend the night alongside Harry Potter, Queen Elizabeth, Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie, among others. The decor around the hotel also harbors British flair: the Tesla charging station is guarded by a statue of a British policeman, a member of the Queen's Guard keeps visitors company over afternoon tea in the Secret Garden, and visitors can marvel at the heroes and legends of British history on a graffiti wall.