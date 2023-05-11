Preparations for the start of the season Open-air pools in Bonn to open at Whitsun weekend

Overview

The first outdoor pools to open are the Ennertbad and the Hardtbergbad: there you can splash around under the open sky from Saturday, 27 May. The Römerbad starts on 1 June, and the Panoramabad in Rüngsdorf on 3 June. The Friesi takes a little longer: because of the current renovation work, the opening is planned for the beginning of July. Currently, the city is planning a season until 3 September.

This year, uniform daytime opening hours apply to all pools: Mondays to Fridays from 6.30 a.m. to 7 p.m., early swimmers' hours go until 10 a.m.. At weekends, the pools are open from 10 am to 7 pm. The same admission prices apply to all pools: Adults pay five euros (evening rate from 6pm: four euros), children and young people (from seven to 18) and others with a discount pay 2.50 euros, family tickets for one adult and two children cost 8.50 euros, for two adults and two children cost 12.50 euros. Multiple tickets are also available.