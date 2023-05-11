Preparations for the start of the season Open-air pools in Bonn to open at Whitsun weekend
Beuel/Hardtberg · Bonn will start this year's outdoor pool season at the Whitsun weekend. Two pools are about to open. When it comes to staffing, the city had to get creative.
Outdoor pool fans are already dragging their feet, but they still have to be patient. Neither temperatures nor weather conditions are yet suitable for open-air bathing fun. "Until a fortnight ago there was frost," says Elke Palm, deputy head of the sports and baths department. That slowed down the winterisation of the pools. But at least the city has now decided on the start of the season: As announced in April, it will start on 27 May, but only in two pools for the time being.
In addition to the Hardtbergbad, the Ennertbad will open on the Whitsun weekend. Stefan Günther, head of the sports and baths department, hoped for more attractive weather at the press event there with a view to the grey cloud cover. Until then, the team around pool manager Vanessa Balduin has time to get everything in shape. At the moment, water is being poured into the large pool. That takes time, but it was also possible to start quite late with everything that needs to be done.
The old water protects the tiles in the pool, and it could only be drained after frost was no longer expected to be too severe. Defective tiles are detected by tapping everything off, for which the pool must be empty. "But even before that, cracks were visible," Balduin said. The repairs have been carried out, algae and dirt have been removed with a high-pressure cleaner. But in between, it was cold again and there was a risk of more tiles cracking. The large pool is the last to be refilled.
Outdoor area gets high-pressure treatment
At the same time, pool staff are taking care of the outside area, which is also being treated with a high-pressure cleaner, the changing rooms, showers and toilets. The overflow channels have also been cleaned. The technology is running smoothly. Over the winter, all the water pipes were empty, but with the filling of the pools, the water circuit was reactivated. The chemicals were also connected. Now the automatic pool heating system is set in motion, which ensures that the water is always at least 21 degrees Celsius.
And then it can start at the Ennert. The situation is similar at the Hardtbergbad, confirmed pool manager Marc Wester. The Römerbad and the Panoramabad take a little longer - both are near the Rhine, and there, Palm said, the damage is always a little more severe. It is not known why, but that leads to the later start of the season (see info box).
The people of Friesdorf will have to wait even longer: the extensive renovation work, including the replacement of the pool liner as well as a new diving tower and the modernisation of the filter system, has not yet been completed, according to Günther, because the frost kept interfering there, too.
The start of the outdoor pool season ends the indoor pool season for the public. In the Hardtbergbad, clubs and schools can continue to use the indoor pool, but only until the summer holidays. But the Beueler Bütt is also closed after 26 May - no parallel swimming courses for children who have not had the opportunity since Corona. There is no staff for that. Such courses or aqua fitness could also be done in the open-air pools, Günther said, if someone could be found to lead them. But then in the mornings, when there is not much going on in the pools. Of course, there is not much going on outside the holidays because the children are in care or at school and the parents are at work.
Creativity was needed in regards to staffing questions
When it comes to staffing, the city had to get creative. It is no secret that trained lifeguards are in short supply. "We contacted secondary schools in Bonn," Günther said. In particular, he said, they have advertised in the high school graduation classes. "We have been able to recruit several interested people through this and make them rescue-ready in intensive courses." That is why Bonn is in a good position.
However, Palm says that more applicants are welcome. Poolside helpers must have at least a silver life-saving certificate and a first-aid course, both of which must not be older than two years. Cashiers are also needed. One must be willing to work shifts and weekends and, as the city emphasised in an earlier press release, have a friendly demeanour.
The City of Bonn has also updated its house and bathing rules, which was last done in 2016. The most important change can be found in this passage in paragraph 7: "Appropriate bathing attire must be worn at all times in the entire bathing area. Bathing attire must at least fully cover the primary sexual characteristics." In other words, everyone will be allowed to walk around and swim topless in Bonn's baths in the future. It also stipulates that people are not allowed to smoke in the baths and that loungers may not be permanently covered with towels or other things. (Original text: Stefan Knopp / Translation: Mareike Graepel)