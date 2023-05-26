Major military exercise to affect air traffic What passengers need to know about Operation “Air Defender 23”

The European air navigation service provider Eurocontrol has had three run-throughs of how civil air traffic will be affected - most recently at the beginning of May with the planned flight schedule. Flights are not expected to be cancelled. However, flights to or from German airports may be delayed or take longer because they have to fly around the exclusion zones. The German Air Transport Association (BDL) said, "A precise outlook on this cannot be determined at present." Airlines have known about the exercise for some time and should have adjusted their flight schedules accordingly. Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, declined to comment. Eurocontrol will reroute numerous flights that usually fly over Germany but do not land here to relieve German airspace, the BDL said. In addition, the ban on night flights will be relaxed should aircraft be delayed in the evening because of the military exercise. "We are in talks with the state aviation authorities on this.”