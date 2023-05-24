Citizens feel abandoned Why the heavy rain warning of the city of Bonn causes confusion

Schumacher - like her neighbour Ljazat Jegel - feels "bitterly" abandoned by the city. Therefore, the statement that "the sewage system in Bonn is not designed to cope with the masses of water that fall during heavy rainfall - as is the case everywhere in Germany" seems to her to be sheer mockery. "How can it be that the cause has been recognised but nothing is done?" she asks. She enumerates: "They know that the stream culvert at Bahnhofstraße is too narrow; then there is the mill." There too, she says, the subway of the stream is also too small. "There was then the backwater upstream." Since the banks of the stream are low in the Alfter area, the water overflowed there and flowed into the cellars of the houses An der Knappenmühle from the street side. "The culverts are still too small today and in Alfter the stream can still overflow its banks," Schumacher is annoyed. "All that has been done," she says, is to set up a camera in front of the culvert on Bahnhofstraße to monitor the grate. In her eyes, that is too little.