Begins November 18 : What to know about the Bonn 2022 Christmas market

A view of the Bonn Christmas Market. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Christmas market in the city center of Bonn will open on November 18 this year and run through December 23. Here are the details.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Christmas market in the city center in Bonn begins once again this year in mid-November, opening on Friday, November 18, 2022. The stalls will be selling food and beverages, handicrafts and other items typically found at Christmas markets.

When is the Bonn Christmas Market 2022 open?

According to the city of Bonn, the Christmas market will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm. Snack and beverage stands are allowed to stay open until 9:30 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The market is open daily with the exception of November 20. That is a religious holiday in Germany, Sunday of the Dead, and the market is closed on that day.

What can we expect at the Christmas market in Bonn?

More than 160 stalls will be set up throughout the city center. Usually they are located on Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz, Friedensplatz and between the public areas on Windeckstrasse and Vivatsgasse. Poststrasse is also part of the Christmas market's event area. A large mobile Christmas tree is to be set up at the Beethoven Monument. A novelty this year is the largest transportable multi-level carousel, which is to be located on Mühlheimer Platz at the Haus der Bildung.

What Covid rules will be in effect at the Christmas market in Bonn?

Currently, there are no special Covid rules planned for the Christmas market in Bonn city center.