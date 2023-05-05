Accident on the B9 in Bonn Two seriously injured in car rollover on Adenauerallee
Bonn · Two people were seriously injured in an accident on the B9 in Bonn on Wednesday morning. One vehicle overturned and rammed a lamppost. Further south on the B9 there was another accident.
A car overturned on the B9 in Bonn at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning and subsequently crashed into a concrete pillar and a lamppost. The 63-year-old driver and his 56-year-old female passenger were seriously injured. The 63-year-old is said to have been driving on the B9 from Bad Godesberg in the direction of Bonn city center at around 10 a.m. when the car overturned for as yet unexplained reasons, according to police.
The car skidded across the road and hit a concrete pillar and a lamppost before coming to a stop. A falling piece of lamppost also damaged a parked car. When the fire and rescue services arrived, one of the seriously injured had already left the car, reported Eric Lambertz, head of operations for the fire and rescue services. The second person who was also seriously injured could only be freed from the car with the help of the rescue services.
Both the seriously injured man and woman received emergency medical treatment at the scene of the accident and were then taken to hospital for further treatment. According to police information, the 63-year-old was taken to the intensive medical care unit.
Employees of the Bonn public utility company are now checking the stability and safety of the damaged lantern, according to Lambertz. An accident investigation team was also on the scene. The Adenauerallee was partially closed off as a result of the accident and traffic was diverted. According to Bonn police, property damage was estimated at over 25,000 euros.
Another accident on the B9
At the time of that accident, there was another car crash on the B9 near Annaberg Strasse. Police said a small car was trying to make a turn and collided with a van. One person was injured in that collision.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)