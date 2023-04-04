Boarding Houses in Bonn Where 60 square meters rents for 3,800 euros a month

Some might call the business model profiteering. But behind it is an economic development that also has to do with the housing shortage in Bonn. So-called boarding houses are increasingly in demand because they are not as expensive as hotels. "It's an in-between solution," says Lankes, who takes on the risk of having low occupancy. Regular apartments are less expensive to rent, but most landlords will not rent out their apartments for only a month or two. The housing provider iboarding in Urban Soul is part of the overall concept of the building, which was constructed a few years ago. In the immediate vicinity is the Motel One with a room rate of 100 euros per night. That is considered cheap. iboarding charges just half that in the lowest price range, and the minimum rental period is one month. Depending on where you book the apartment, the monthly rent varies by several hundred euros. For example, the Dutch booking platform Housing Anywhere, which specializes in short-term rentals, charges an agency fee of just under 20 percent.